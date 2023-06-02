AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) PE Ratio stood at $2.56: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) set off with pace as it heaved 2.86% to $1.80. During the day, the stock rose to $1.90 and sunk to $1.70 before settling in for the price of $1.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADTH posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$9.57.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $149.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5212, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8389.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 297 employees. It has generated 559,199 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 98,781. The stock had 2.96 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.37, operating margin was +0.85 and Pretax Margin of +17.93.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.43%, in contrast to 77.30% institutional ownership.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +17.66 while generating a return on equity of 21.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.88.

In the same vein, ADTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH)

Going through the that latest performance of [AdTheorent Holding Company Inc., ADTH]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.25 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.1201.

Raw Stochastic average of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.66% that was lower than 66.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.