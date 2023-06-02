Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $596.83K

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.80% to $16.70. During the day, the stock rose to $17.46 and sunk to $16.66 before settling in for the price of $17.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATSG posted a 52-week range of $14.39-$34.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 13.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.77.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5320 workers. It has generated 384,487 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 36,924. The stock had 8.07 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.96, operating margin was +13.96 and Pretax Margin of +12.74.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s VP, Controller bought 1,200 shares at the rate of 16.60, making the entire transaction reach 19,920 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,376. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director bought 2,200 for 16.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,278. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,543 in total.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.46) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 14.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.59, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, ATSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

[Air Transport Services Group Inc., ATSG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.40% that was lower than 64.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.