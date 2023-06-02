Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) latest performance of 1.12% is not what was on cards

Analyst Insights

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price increase of 1.12% at $29.87. During the day, the stock rose to $29.94 and sunk to $29.15 before settling in for the price of $29.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQNU posted a 52-week range of $22.79-$47.14.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.78.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3951 workers. It has generated 1,020,864 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -80,110. The stock had 5.74 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.54, operating margin was +16.57 and Pretax Margin of -13.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.85 while generating a return on equity of -3.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.04.

In the same vein, AQNU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52.

Technical Analysis of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.44% that was lower than 28.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

