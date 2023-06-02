Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) PE Ratio stood at $73.55: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) set off with pace as it heaved 5.14% to $297.20. During the day, the stock rose to $298.64 and sunk to $282.29 before settling in for the price of $282.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALGN posted a 52-week range of $172.05-$368.87.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $315.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $261.42.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 23165 employees. It has generated 161,219 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,609. The stock had 3.94 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.96, operating margin was +17.51 and Pretax Margin of +16.04.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Align Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30, this organization’s Director bought 7,000 shares at the rate of 285.26, making the entire transaction reach 1,996,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,246. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s President and CEO bought 2,928 for 341.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 999,912. This particular insider is now the holder of 188,417 in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.68) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +9.68 while generating a return on equity of 10.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.40% and is forecasted to reach 9.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $73.55, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.54.

In the same vein, ALGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.04, a figure that is expected to reach 2.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Align Technology Inc., ALGN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.71 million was inferior to the volume of 0.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.54% While, its Average True Range was 10.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.42% that was lower than 57.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.