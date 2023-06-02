Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) average volume reaches $1.07M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price increase of 1.06% at $15.32. During the day, the stock rose to $15.43 and sunk to $14.97 before settling in for the price of $15.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATEC posted a 52-week range of $5.73-$17.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 28.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.13.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 705 employees. It has generated 497,684 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -215,814. The stock had 6.88 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.69, operating margin was -34.52 and Pretax Margin of -43.32.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.40%, in contrast to 51.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC sold 58,238 shares at the rate of 15.29, making the entire transaction reach 890,459 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,227,456. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,400 for 15.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,368. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,600 in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -43.36 while generating a return on equity of -338.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.80.

In the same vein, ATEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.8 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.40% that was higher than 42.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.