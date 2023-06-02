Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.00

As on June 01, 2023, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.55% to $149.00. During the day, the stock rose to $149.29 and sunk to $145.14 before settling in for the price of $146.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BR posted a 52-week range of $131.35-$183.33.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $147.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $147.69.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14300 employees. It has generated 401,154 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,699. The stock had 6.49 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.23, operating margin was +14.15 and Pretax Margin of +11.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 90.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s Director sold 6,900 shares at the rate of 148.98, making the entire transaction reach 1,027,952 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,916. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s VP, Deputy GC and CGO sold 4,052 for 153.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 622,913. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,825 in total.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.40 while generating a return on equity of 28.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.10% and is forecasted to reach 7.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.92, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 105.21.

In the same vein, BR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.67, a figure that is expected to reach 3.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., BR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.44 million was better the volume of 0.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.09% While, its Average True Range was 3.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.73% that was lower than 21.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.