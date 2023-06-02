C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.13M

As on June 01, 2023, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.35% to $94.87. During the day, the stock rose to $95.59 and sunk to $93.53 before settling in for the price of $94.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHRW posted a 52-week range of $86.60-$121.23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.33.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 16902 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,419,428 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 54,056. The stock had 6.44 Receivables turnover and 3.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.57, operating margin was +5.13 and Pretax Margin of +4.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s President, Global Forwarding sold 16,155 shares at the rate of 104.56, making the entire transaction reach 1,689,091 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,937. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s CHRO and ESG Officer sold 2,000 for 104.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 208,857. This particular insider is now the holder of 92,373 in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.99) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.81 while generating a return on equity of 55.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.29, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.49.

In the same vein, CHRW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CHRW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.52 million was better the volume of 1.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.34% While, its Average True Range was 2.33.

Raw Stochastic average of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.71% that was lower than 27.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.