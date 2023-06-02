Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.06

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.64% to $230.91. During the day, the stock rose to $234.25 and sunk to $228.74 before settling in for the price of $234.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDNS posted a 52-week range of $138.76-$239.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $272.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $270.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $210.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $181.72.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10200 employees. It has generated 349,188 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 83,231. The stock had 8.34 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.05, operating margin was +30.15 and Pretax Margin of +29.35.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 90.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Sr. Vice President sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 217.29, making the entire transaction reach 10,864,713 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 185,761. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 76,003 for 209.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,909,771. This particular insider is now the holder of 185,761 in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 30.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 51.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $73.94, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.49.

In the same vein, CDNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.12, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cadence Design Systems Inc., CDNS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.92 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.47% While, its Average True Range was 7.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.84% that was higher than 31.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.