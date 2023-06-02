Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) is 1.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) flaunted slowness of -1.55% at $15.87, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $16.2205 and sunk to $15.74 before settling in for the price of $16.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CWAN posted a 52-week range of $11.23-$20.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $192.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.77.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1728 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 175,594 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,611. The stock had 4.69 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.46, operating margin was +1.72 and Pretax Margin of -1.76.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 996 shares at the rate of 16.01, making the entire transaction reach 15,946 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,742,122. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s 10% Owner sold 338,836 for 16.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,452,567. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,743,118 in total.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.63 while generating a return on equity of -3.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.35.

In the same vein, CWAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc., CWAN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.01% that was lower than 35.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.