Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) 14-day ATR is 0.09: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.57% to $1.74. During the day, the stock rose to $1.76 and sunk to $1.69 before settling in for the price of $1.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRON posted a 52-week range of $1.66-$3.62.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 86.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $380.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $920.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8620, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5093.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 626 employees. It has generated 267,663 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -491,425. The stock had 2.57 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.47, operating margin was -126.23 and Pretax Margin of -146.41.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Cronos Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.85%, in contrast to 11.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30, this organization’s Director bought 37,500 shares at the rate of 1.74, making the entire transaction reach 65,074 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,402,304. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 1.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 179,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,376,054 in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -183.60 while generating a return on equity of -13.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 29.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.75.

In the same vein, CRON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

[Cronos Group Inc., CRON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.0868.

Raw Stochastic average of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.70% that was higher than 43.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.