CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) return on Assets touches -61.60: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.56% to $9.30. During the day, the stock rose to $9.44 and sunk to $8.89 before settling in for the price of $8.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAY posted a 52-week range of $1.81-$11.22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $886.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.30.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s President of R&D sold 21,749 shares at the rate of 9.08, making the entire transaction reach 197,387 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s General Counsel sold 5,000 for 10.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,831. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by -$0.2. This company achieved a return on equity of -125.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in the upcoming year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45.

In the same vein, CBAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

[CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., CBAY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.02% that was lower than 55.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.