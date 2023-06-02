Search
Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) established initial surge of 2.28% at $0.31, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3092 and sunk to $0.29 before settling in for the price of $0.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOMA posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$2.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $329.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3594, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4851.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1062 employees. It has generated 434,556 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -40.77 and Pretax Margin of -65.75.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Doma Holdings Inc. industry. Doma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 36.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 3,121 shares at the rate of 0.28, making the entire transaction reach 880 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,384,337. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s President of Technology & Ops. sold 96,857 for 0.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,387. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,934,962 in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -65.48 while generating a return on equity of -139.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, DOMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Doma Holdings Inc., DOMA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.0362.

Raw Stochastic average of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.60% that was lower than 129.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

