Domo Inc. (DOMO) EPS is poised to hit -0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.20% to $13.02. During the day, the stock rose to $13.39 and sunk to $12.90 before settling in for the price of $13.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOMO posted a 52-week range of $11.35-$35.43.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 23.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $538.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.96.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 967 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.29, operating margin was -28.79 and Pretax Margin of -33.82.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Domo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 80.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 13, this organization’s Director bought 47,500 shares at the rate of 14.42, making the entire transaction reach 684,808 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,500. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 for 14.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 230,000 in total.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -34.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Domo Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Domo Inc. (DOMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.75.

In the same vein, DOMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Domo Inc., DOMO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.1 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. (DOMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.21% that was higher than 80.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.