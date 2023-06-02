Edison International (EIX) recent quarterly performance of 1.71% is not showing the real picture

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.24% at $66.68. During the day, the stock rose to $67.54 and sunk to $66.07 before settling in for the price of $67.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EIX posted a 52-week range of $54.45-$74.92.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $383.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $381.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13388 employees. It has generated 1,286,226 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 53,555. The stock had 7.61 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.67, operating margin was +16.52 and Pretax Margin of +3.84.

Edison International (EIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. Edison International’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT sold 22,471 shares at the rate of 72.03, making the entire transaction reach 1,618,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,989.

Edison International (EIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.95) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +4.16 while generating a return on equity of 4.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edison International’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edison International (EIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.59, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48.

In the same vein, EIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Edison International (NYSE: EIX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Edison International (EIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.29% that was lower than 22.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.