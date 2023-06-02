Search
Shaun Noe
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) EPS is poised to hit 1.40 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) set off with pace as it heaved 1.06% to $111.48. During the day, the stock rose to $111.935 and sunk to $109.9001 before settling in for the price of $110.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPD posted a 52-week range of $86.08-$119.90.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.06.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 19900 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 857,853 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 68,211. The stock had 5.77 Receivables turnover and 2.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.95, operating margin was +10.69 and Pretax Margin of +10.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 98.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec sold 1,608 shares at the rate of 117.89, making the entire transaction reach 189,567 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,484. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Senior VP – CFO sold 12,138 for 118.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,432,454. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.33) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +7.95 while generating a return on equity of 41.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.25 in the upcoming year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.58, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.12.

In the same vein, EXPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.64, a figure that is expected to reach 1.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Expeditors International of Washington Inc., EXPD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.77 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.98% While, its Average True Range was 2.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.90% that was lower than 27.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

