Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) return on Assets touches -0.89: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on June 01, 2023, Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLME) remained unchanged at $10.19. During the day, the stock rose to $10.20 and sunk to $10.18 before settling in for the price of $10.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLME posted a 52-week range of $9.75-$10.47.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -153.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $159.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.02.

Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Flame Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.38%, in contrast to 77.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 840,464 shares at the rate of 10.18, making the entire transaction reach 8,557,436 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,219,068. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s 10% Owner sold 147,916 for 10.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,504,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,059,532 in total.

Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.95.

Flame Acquisition Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -153.30%.

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FLME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, FLME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12.

Technical Analysis of Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Flame Acquisition Corp., FLME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.56 million was better the volume of 0.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.87% that was lower than 5.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.