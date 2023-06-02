FREYR Battery (FREY) EPS growth this year is 32.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.05% to $7.44. During the day, the stock rose to $7.50 and sunk to $7.12 before settling in for the price of $7.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREY posted a 52-week range of $6.20-$16.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.33.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. FREYR Battery’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.77%, in contrast to 43.20% institutional ownership.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.28) by $0.19. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in the upcoming year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FREYR Battery (FREY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39.

In the same vein, FREY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

[FREYR Battery, FREY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery (FREY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.79% that was lower than 63.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.