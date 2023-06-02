Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.10

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) set off with pace as it heaved 6.25% to $2.89. During the day, the stock rose to $2.95 and sunk to $2.65 before settling in for the price of $2.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FULC posted a 52-week range of $2.25-$15.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $182.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.76.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 89 employees. It has generated 71,258 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,234,506. The stock had 2.44 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.94, operating margin was -1768.12 and Pretax Margin of -1732.43.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.82%, in contrast to 90.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 210 shares at the rate of 3.31, making the entire transaction reach 695 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,992. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 20, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,923,076 for 13.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,999,988. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,609,704 in total.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.46) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -1732.43 while generating a return on equity of -53.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.68.

In the same vein, FULC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., FULC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.86 million was inferior to the volume of 1.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.01% that was lower than 160.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.