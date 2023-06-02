Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.08 million

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.17% at $82.84. During the day, the stock rose to $83.51 and sunk to $80.9055 before settling in for the price of $82.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GWRE posted a 52-week range of $52.08-$83.21.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -171.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.05.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3376 employees. It has generated 240,703 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53,445. The stock had 4.08 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.34, operating margin was -24.17 and Pretax Margin of -28.27.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Guidewire Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 102.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s President & COO sold 2,523 shares at the rate of 76.88, making the entire transaction reach 193,968 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,793. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,659 for 76.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 127,544. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,899 in total.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -22.20 while generating a return on equity of -12.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -171.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.61.

In the same vein, GWRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.78 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.42% that was lower than 30.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.