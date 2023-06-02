Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.5627: Right on the Precipice

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price increase of 1.88% at $0.34. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3488 and sunk to $0.33 before settling in for the price of $0.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYMC posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$1.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4056, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5627.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 64 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -62.50, operating margin was -160.97 and Pretax Margin of -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 28.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 2,100 shares at the rate of 0.34, making the entire transaction reach 716 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,144,798. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Senior Vice President bought 11,940 for 0.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,009. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,940 in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -183.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.87.

In the same vein, HYMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.88 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.0224.

Raw Stochastic average of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.04% that was lower than 97.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.