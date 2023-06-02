IDEX Corporation (IEX) is -5.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) established initial surge of 1.08% at $201.32, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $202.18 and sunk to $197.79 before settling in for the price of $199.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IEX posted a 52-week range of $172.18-$246.23.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $213.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $219.22.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8868 employees. It has generated 358,807 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 66,182. The stock had 7.96 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.11, operating margin was +24.81 and Pretax Margin of +23.55.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the IDEX Corporation industry. IDEX Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 100.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 3,181 shares at the rate of 226.36, making the entire transaction reach 720,066 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,864. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 02, Company’s Director sold 3,075 for 222.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 684,766. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,232 in total.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.02) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +18.44 while generating a return on equity of 20.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.30% and is forecasted to reach 9.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IDEX Corporation (IEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.03, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.27.

In the same vein, IEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.73, a figure that is expected to reach 2.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IDEX Corporation (IEX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [IDEX Corporation, IEX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.40% While, its Average True Range was 3.86.

Raw Stochastic average of IDEX Corporation (IEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.03% that was lower than 22.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.