Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) recent quarterly performance of -14.49% is not showing the real picture

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.40% to $13.04. During the day, the stock rose to $13.21 and sunk to $12.14 before settling in for the price of $12.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IE posted a 52-week range of $7.01-$16.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -198.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 244 employees. It has generated 34,590 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -613,988. The stock had 5.86 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1249.59, operating margin was -1565.94 and Pretax Margin of -1891.03.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Copper industry. Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.40%, in contrast to 35.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 11.10, making the entire transaction reach 222,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 770,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s VP, Corporate Development sold 50,000 for 13.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 673,815. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,500 in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.24) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -1775.04 while generating a return on equity of -131.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -198.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 483.24.

In the same vein, IE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

[Ivanhoe Electric Inc., IE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.11% that was higher than 63.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.