Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) last month volatility was 4.04%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.40% to $24.02. During the day, the stock rose to $24.17 and sunk to $23.62 before settling in for the price of $24.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FROG posted a 52-week range of $16.94-$27.96.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.03.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1300 employees. It has generated 215,415 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -69,372. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.47, operating margin was -26.69 and Pretax Margin of -30.26.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. JFrog Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director sold 335,000 shares at the rate of 22.47, making the entire transaction reach 7,528,589 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,190,461. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s Director sold 536,347 for 22.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,888,185. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,525,461 in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -32.20 while generating a return on equity of -14.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 209.08.

In the same vein, FROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Going through the that latest performance of [JFrog Ltd., FROG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.93 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.72% that was lower than 46.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Waste Management Inc. (WM) is predicted to post EPS of 1.55 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer -
Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.54% to $162.80. During the day,...
Read more

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) EPS growth this year is -12.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $12.51: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) established initial surge of 3.80% at $11.76, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.