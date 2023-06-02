MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Open at price of $12.21: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) set off with pace as it heaved 5.20% to $12.74. During the day, the stock rose to $12.87 and sunk to $12.19 before settling in for the price of $12.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAG posted a 52-week range of $10.32-$17.02.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 383.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.46.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Silver industry. MAG Silver Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.80%, in contrast to 43.40% institutional ownership.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of 4.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 383.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in the upcoming year.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $67.05, and its Beta score is 1.10.

In the same vein, MAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Going through the that latest performance of [MAG Silver Corp., MAG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.44 million was inferior to the volume of 0.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.04% that was lower than 38.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.