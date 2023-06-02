Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is 18.78% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

As on June 01, 2023, Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.02% to $2.02. During the day, the stock rose to $2.15 and sunk to $1.84 before settling in for the price of $1.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MEGL posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$249.94.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -340.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7100, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8700.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Magic Empire Global Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.23%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Magic Empire Global Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -340.30%.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.64.

In the same vein, MEGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Magic Empire Global Limited, MEGL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.35 million was lower the volume of 2.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.3300.

Raw Stochastic average of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.47% that was lower than 272.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The key reasons why Ameren Corporation (AEE) is -17.60% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer -
Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.88% to $80.36. During the...
Read more

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) latest performance of -2.25% is not what was on cards

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.25%...
Read more

Archrock Inc. (AROC) recent quarterly performance of -17.85% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) established initial surge of 3.78% at $9.34, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.