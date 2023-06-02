Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) EPS growth this year is 3.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price increase of 4.46% at $29.03. During the day, the stock rose to $29.3799 and sunk to $27.47 before settling in for the price of $27.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAXN posted a 52-week range of $10.01-$38.91.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.54.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 5344 workers. It has generated 198,374 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -50,042. The stock had 10.89 Receivables turnover and 0.92 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.81, operating margin was -18.69 and Pretax Margin of -21.31.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.76%, in contrast to 39.00% institutional ownership.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.47) by $0.93. This company achieved a net margin of -25.23 while generating a return on equity of -136.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12.

In the same vein, MAXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.95 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.67% While, its Average True Range was 2.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.11% that was lower than 96.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

