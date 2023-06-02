Search
Steve Mayer
MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $708.82K

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.88% to $1.07. During the day, the stock rose to $1.30 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $1.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGOL posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$16.61.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -256.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1314.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.78, operating margin was -251.81 and Pretax Margin of -274.55.

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. MGO Global Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.77%, in contrast to 0.03% institutional ownership.

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -246.46.

MGO Global Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -256.50%.

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MGO Global Inc. (MGOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.96.

In the same vein, MGOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46.

Technical Analysis of MGO Global Inc. (MGOL)

[MGO Global Inc., MGOL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.1390.

Newsletter

 

