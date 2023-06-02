Search
Shaun Noe
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.1425: Right on the Precipice

Company News

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.57% at $1.73. During the day, the stock rose to $1.76 and sunk to $1.55 before settling in for the price of $1.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYMD posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$6.15.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7702, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1425.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 10.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s EVP of Operations, GC bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.53, making the entire transaction reach 15,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 225,000.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -79.27.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.10%.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, MYMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33.

Technical Analysis of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.2006.

Raw Stochastic average of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.21% that was lower than 132.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

