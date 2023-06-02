Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.58: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.83% to $2.39. During the day, the stock rose to $2.45 and sunk to $2.38 before settling in for the price of $2.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$3.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 120.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $250.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $600.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.58.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 564 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.51, operating margin was -300.24 and Pretax Margin of -522.61.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.88%, in contrast to 23.90% institutional ownership.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -521.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.70%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.76.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.3 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.47% that was lower than 51.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.