No matter how cynical the overall market is Adeia Inc. (ADEA) performance over the last week is recorded 6.49%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price increase of 0.41% at $9.85. During the day, the stock rose to $9.905 and sunk to $9.23 before settling in for the price of $9.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADEA posted a 52-week range of $3.54-$11.85.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 371.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $102.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.60.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 120 employees. It has generated 3,657,775 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,153,267. The stock had 2.48 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.98, operating margin was +36.83 and Pretax Margin of +25.01.

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Adeia Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 94.50% institutional ownership.

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.53 while generating a return on equity of 16.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adeia Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 371.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adeia Inc. (ADEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.17, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40.

In the same vein, ADEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adeia Inc. (ADEA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Adeia Inc. (ADEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.68% that was lower than 39.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.