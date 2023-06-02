No matter how cynical the overall market is AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) performance over the last week is recorded 1.04%

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price increase of 1.10% at $96.00. During the day, the stock rose to $96.045 and sunk to $94.52 before settling in for the price of $94.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMN posted a 52-week range of $81.15-$129.04.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.56.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4230 employees. It has generated 1,239,537 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 104,976. The stock had 5.29 Receivables turnover and 1.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.20, operating margin was +12.29 and Pretax Margin of +11.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 109.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 21, this organization’s Director sold 1,458 shares at the rate of 88.78, making the entire transaction reach 129,441 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,073. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11, Company’s Director sold 6,042 for 84.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 509,638. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,073 in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.36) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.47 while generating a return on equity of 40.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.95, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.22.

In the same vein, AMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.77, a figure that is expected to reach 2.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.75% While, its Average True Range was 2.33.

Raw Stochastic average of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.78% that was lower than 35.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.