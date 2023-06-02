No matter how cynical the overall market is Bunge Limited (BG) performance over the last week is recorded 0.62%

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) flaunted slowness of -1.75% at $91.02, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $93.06 and sunk to $90.815 before settling in for the price of $92.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BG posted a 52-week range of $80.41-$118.99.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $92.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.35.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23000 employees. It has generated 2,922,826 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 70,000. The stock had 21.35 Receivables turnover and 2.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.02, operating margin was +3.99 and Pretax Margin of +3.07.

Bunge Limited (BG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bunge Limited industry. Bunge Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 1,017 shares at the rate of 103.90, making the entire transaction reach 105,665 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,780.

Bunge Limited (BG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $3.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.39 while generating a return on equity of 19.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.60% and is forecasted to reach 11.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bunge Limited (BG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.93, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, BG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.19, a figure that is expected to reach 2.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bunge Limited, BG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.00% While, its Average True Range was 2.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited (BG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.86% that was lower than 35.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.