No matter how cynical the overall market is Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) performance over the last week is recorded -10.48%

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) open the trading on June 01, 2023, remained unchanged at $1.11. During the day, the stock rose to $1.15 and sunk to $1.035 before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAIN posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$14.48.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.0708, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.2786.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Rain Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.00%, in contrast to 61.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 333,325 shares at the rate of 1.11, making the entire transaction reach 370,534 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,740,341. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s 10% Owner bought 166,180 for 1.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 179,574. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,407,016 in total.

Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.61) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -62.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rain Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in the upcoming year.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80.

In the same vein, RAIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN)

[Rain Oncology Inc., RAIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.7733.

Raw Stochastic average of Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 852.52% that was higher than 341.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.