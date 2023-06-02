Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Moves 0.09% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) established initial surge of 0.09% at $11.14, as the Stock market unbolted on DAY, before settling in for the price of $11.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAD posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$13.37.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -59.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -460.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.49.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 30, this organization’s Vice President bought 100 shares at the rate of 11.43, making the entire transaction reach 1,143 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 424.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -460.50%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.40.

In the same vein, NAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.57.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, NAD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.87% that was lower than 10.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.