O-I Glass Inc. (OI) recent quarterly performance of -10.37% is not showing the real picture

As on June 01, 2023, O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.58% to $20.84. During the day, the stock rose to $21.10 and sunk to $20.54 before settling in for the price of $20.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OI posted a 52-week range of $11.60-$23.52.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 314.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.39.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24000 employees. It has generated 285,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,333. The stock had 9.44 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.30, operating margin was +8.91 and Pretax Margin of +11.74.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. O-I Glass Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s President, Bus Ops & OI Europe sold 17,299 shares at the rate of 22.22, making the entire transaction reach 384,306 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 158,010. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing sold 2,510 for 22.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,049. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,368 in total.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.85) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 54.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 314.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for O-I Glass Inc. (OI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.72, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, OI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [O-I Glass Inc., OI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.72 million was lower the volume of 1.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of O-I Glass Inc. (OI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.97% that was lower than 35.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.