OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Moves 3.20% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.20% to $39.07. During the day, the stock rose to $39.22 and sunk to $37.6972 before settling in for the price of $37.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMF posted a 52-week range of $28.77-$46.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.20.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9200 employees. It has generated 553,370 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 95,435. The stock had 0.31 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.49, operating margin was +41.11 and Pretax Margin of +22.84.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 86.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01, this organization’s President & CEO bought 1,150 shares at the rate of 37.08, making the entire transaction reach 42,642 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 337,936.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.65) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +17.25 while generating a return on equity of 28.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneMain Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.50% and is forecasted to reach 7.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.35, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.41.

In the same vein, OMF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.15, a figure that is expected to reach 1.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

[OneMain Holdings Inc., OMF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.52% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.70% that was lower than 38.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.