OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) last month performance of -15.06% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.26% to $10.77. During the day, the stock rose to $10.88 and sunk to $10.3301 before settling in for the price of $10.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSW posted a 52-week range of $6.80-$13.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 89.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 173.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.30.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4452 employees. It has generated 122,700 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,940. The stock had 20.60 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.66, operating margin was +2.83 and Pretax Margin of +9.85.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 95.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Director sold 10,852,049 shares at the rate of 10.08, making the entire transaction reach 109,372,530 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,510,760. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Director sold 30,000 for 9.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 288,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 225,444 in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.73 while generating a return on equity of 16.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 173.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.57, and its Beta score is 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.83.

In the same vein, OSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

[OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, OSW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.90% that was higher than 38.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.