Owens Corning (OC) EPS growth this year is 33.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) set off with pace as it heaved 2.16% to $108.63. During the day, the stock rose to $108.83 and sunk to $105.56 before settling in for the price of $106.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OC posted a 52-week range of $72.97-$112.17.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.48.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 19000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 513,737 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 65,316. The stock had 10.27 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.76, operating margin was +18.52 and Pretax Margin of +16.54.

Owens Corning (OC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Owens Corning’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 103.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s President, Roofing sold 3,400 shares at the rate of 110.00, making the entire transaction reach 374,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,815. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 2,000 for 110.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 220,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,364 in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.22) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +12.71 while generating a return on equity of 27.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.10% and is forecasted to reach 11.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens Corning (OC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.87, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.29.

In the same vein, OC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.80, a figure that is expected to reach 3.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Owens Corning, OC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.83 million was inferior to the volume of 0.88 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.23% While, its Average True Range was 2.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens Corning (OC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.65% that was lower than 27.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.