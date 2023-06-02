Search
admin
admin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) volume hits 0.68 million: A New Opening for Investors

Top Picks

As on June 01, 2023, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.73% to $325.99. During the day, the stock rose to $326.76 and sunk to $319.37 before settling in for the price of $320.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PH posted a 52-week range of $230.44-$364.57.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $325.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $305.56.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 55090 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 287,922 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,881. The stock had 5.81 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.65, operating margin was +17.75 and Pretax Margin of +10.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s VP & Chief Tech. & Info Off. sold 600 shares at the rate of 337.00, making the entire transaction reach 202,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,241. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Vice Chairman and President sold 29,764 for 333.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,936,278. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,476 in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.01) by $0.92. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 15.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.40% and is forecasted to reach 22.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.21, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.77.

In the same vein, PH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.55, a figure that is expected to reach 5.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Parker-Hannifin Corporation, PH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was lower the volume of 0.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.36% While, its Average True Range was 8.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.02% that was lower than 29.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Brinker International Inc. (EAT) last week performance was -4.27%

Steve Mayer -
Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) open the trading on June 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.21% to $38.12. During the day,...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) last week performance was -4.02%

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) set off with pace as it heaved 10.97% to...
Read more

Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) volume hits 0.58 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) remained unchanged at $14.49, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.