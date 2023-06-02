Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) volume hits 0.68 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on June 01, 2023, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.73% to $325.99. During the day, the stock rose to $326.76 and sunk to $319.37 before settling in for the price of $320.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PH posted a 52-week range of $230.44-$364.57.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $325.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $305.56.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 55090 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 287,922 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,881. The stock had 5.81 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.65, operating margin was +17.75 and Pretax Margin of +10.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s VP & Chief Tech. & Info Off. sold 600 shares at the rate of 337.00, making the entire transaction reach 202,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,241. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Vice Chairman and President sold 29,764 for 333.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,936,278. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,476 in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.01) by $0.92. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 15.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.40% and is forecasted to reach 22.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.21, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.77.

In the same vein, PH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.55, a figure that is expected to reach 5.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Parker-Hannifin Corporation, PH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was lower the volume of 0.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.36% While, its Average True Range was 8.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.02% that was lower than 29.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.