Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) last week performance was -3.57%

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.37% to $8.11. During the day, the stock rose to $8.19 and sunk to $8.025 before settling in for the price of $8.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIV posted a 52-week range of $5.62-$9.77.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -28.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.83.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 62 employees. It has generated 3,070,065 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,203,855. The stock had 4.21 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -21.23, operating margin was -16.75 and Pretax Margin of +57.49.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.34%, in contrast to 92.10% institutional ownership.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +39.21 while generating a return on equity of 14.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.78, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.46.

In the same vein, AIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

[Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.10% that was lower than 29.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.