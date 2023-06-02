Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) last week performance was 52.40%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) established initial surge of 1.47% at $4.13, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $4.17 and sunk to $4.06 before settling in for the price of $4.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAIC posted a 52-week range of $2.53-$4.23.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 123.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.93.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.85, operating margin was +88.37 and Pretax Margin of +56.82.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Arlington Asset Investment Corp. industry. Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 39.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 24, this organization’s Director bought 3,041 shares at the rate of 3.30, making the entire transaction reach 10,038 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23, Company’s Director bought 46,959 for 3.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,987. This particular insider is now the holder of 61,959 in total.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +32.30 while generating a return on equity of 2.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 123.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -32.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $40.10, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11.

In the same vein, AAIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Arlington Asset Investment Corp., AAIC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 156.13% that was higher than 65.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.