Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) last week performance was -2.05%

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.74% at $1.43. During the day, the stock rose to $1.58 and sunk to $1.39 before settling in for the price of $1.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSGM posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.65.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2790, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8823.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 47 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -152.80, operating margin was -9533.22 and Pretax Margin of -9532.17.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.80%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.91, making the entire transaction reach 4,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 29,700 for 0.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,299. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,896,820 in total.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -9458.74 while generating a return on equity of -423.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioSig Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 344.06.

In the same vein, BSGM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.1307.

Raw Stochastic average of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.76% that was lower than 97.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.