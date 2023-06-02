Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) last week performance was 9.96%

As on June 01, 2023, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.92% to $11.15. During the day, the stock rose to $11.20 and sunk to $10.78 before settling in for the price of $10.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCCS posted a 52-week range of $8.19-$11.02.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 113.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $612.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $602.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.05.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2375 employees. It has generated 272,156 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,359. The stock had 8.22 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.42, operating margin was +6.81 and Pretax Margin of +6.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s insider sold 2,541 shares at the rate of 11.01, making the entire transaction reach 27,967 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 289,579. Preceding that transaction, on May 30, Company’s official sold 59,240 for 10.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 637,979. This particular insider is now the holder of 292,120 in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.91 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 113.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.54.

In the same vein, CCCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., CCCS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.96 million was better the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.40% that was lower than 26.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.