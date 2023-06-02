Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) last week performance was 4.95%

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price increase of 0.49% at $8.27. During the day, the stock rose to $8.465 and sunk to $8.22 before settling in for the price of $8.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULCC posted a 52-week range of $7.61-$15.25.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.99.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6470 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 514,065 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,719. The stock had 41.58 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.53, operating margin was -3.40 and Pretax Margin of -1.35.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30, this organization’s President & CEO sold 90,600 shares at the rate of 8.19, making the entire transaction reach 741,869 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,044,956. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s President & CEO sold 178,990 for 8.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,480,140. This particular insider is now the holder of 935,556 in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -7.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49.

In the same vein, ULCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.51% that was lower than 58.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.