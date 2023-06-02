Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) last week performance was -14.20%

Company News

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) established initial surge of 0.72% at $2.78, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.8285 and sunk to $2.695 before settling in for the price of $2.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FTCI posted a 52-week range of $1.78-$6.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $309.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.81.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 221 employees. It has generated 556,860 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -450,738. The stock had 1.57 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -22.64, operating margin was -80.91 and Pretax Margin of -80.59.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the FTC Solar Inc. industry. FTC Solar Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.10%, in contrast to 29.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 137,820 shares at the rate of 3.28, making the entire transaction reach 451,598 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,690,014. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Director sold 22,000 for 3.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 69,741. This particular insider is now the holder of 218,605 in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -80.94 while generating a return on equity of -95.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.00 per share during the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70.

In the same vein, FTCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [FTC Solar Inc., FTCI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.06% that was higher than 79.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

