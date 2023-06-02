Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) last week performance was 2.86%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.56% at $10.78, before settling in for the price of $10.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEA posted a 52-week range of $10.22-$12.91.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $299.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.12.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Trustee sold 4,566 shares at the rate of 11.38, making the entire transaction reach 51,951 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.25.

In the same vein, NEA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.59.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.57% that was higher than 10.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.