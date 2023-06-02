Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) PE Ratio stood at $7.65: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.83% to $138.22. During the day, the stock rose to $143.35 and sunk to $136.4527 before settling in for the price of $145.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAG posted a 52-week range of $94.49-$155.36.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $139.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $124.90.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 26500 employees. It has generated 1,049,615 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,075. The stock had 33.91 Receivables turnover and 1.92 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.94, operating margin was +5.16 and Pretax Margin of +6.68.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.48%, in contrast to 81.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s Director sold 8,524 shares at the rate of 141.53, making the entire transaction reach 1,206,405 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 02, Company’s Director sold 2,029 for 140.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 285,922. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.13) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +4.96 while generating a return on equity of 33.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.70% and is forecasted to reach 15.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.65, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.66.

In the same vein, PAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.06, a figure that is expected to reach 4.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Penske Automotive Group Inc., PAG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.34 million was inferior to the volume of 0.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.80% While, its Average True Range was 4.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.91% that was lower than 31.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.