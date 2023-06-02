Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.17M

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) started the day on June 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.32% at $24.37. During the day, the stock rose to $25.01 and sunk to $24.0633 before settling in for the price of $24.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRVA posted a 52-week range of $20.64-$44.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.87.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 964 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,407,324 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,906. The stock had 8.84 Receivables turnover and 1.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.60, operating margin was -1.41 and Pretax Margin of -1.37.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Privia Health Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 86.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Director sold 12,115 shares at the rate of 24.44, making the entire transaction reach 296,091 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,661,746. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s Director sold 18,153 for 26.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 481,781. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,673,861 in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.63 while generating a return on equity of -1.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 72.15.

In the same vein, PRVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.86 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.02% that was lower than 39.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.