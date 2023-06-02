Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) volume hits 1.22 million: A New Opening for Investors

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) established initial surge of 2.32% at $61.87, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $62.23 and sunk to $58.23 before settling in for the price of $60.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCOR posted a 52-week range of $41.07-$68.56.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 45.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.99.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3568 employees. It has generated 201,851 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -80,418. The stock had 4.75 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.18, operating margin was -39.02 and Pretax Margin of -39.78.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Procore Technologies Inc. industry. Procore Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 83.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s CEO & President sold 29,181 shares at the rate of 57.95, making the entire transaction reach 1,691,039 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 894,392. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Chief Legal Officer; Secretary sold 8,211 for 57.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 475,827. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,541 in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -39.84 while generating a return on equity of -24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.91.

In the same vein, PCOR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Procore Technologies Inc., PCOR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.51% While, its Average True Range was 2.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.51% that was lower than 44.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.