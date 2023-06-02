Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) is predicted to post EPS of 1.04 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2023, Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) set off with pace as it heaved 6.62% to $14.66. During the day, the stock rose to $14.768 and sunk to $13.665 before settling in for the price of $13.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QFIN posted a 52-week range of $9.47-$25.49.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 83.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 85.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $159.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.13.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Qifu Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.55%, in contrast to 58.70% institutional ownership.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.84) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.50% and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 85.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.45, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.72.

In the same vein, QFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.29, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Qifu Technology Inc., QFIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.58% that was higher than 51.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.